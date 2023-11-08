Mt. Vernon officer hurt after trying to stop suspect on motorcycle

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An officer in Posey County is recovering after he was hurt trying to stop a suspect on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers began chasing the suspect on State Road 62 around 11:18 p.m.

Officers say the motorcycle rider was in front of them heading east bound. Once the suspect noticed officers following him, he began to speed up.

That suspect was identified as 29-year-old Dustin Neace.

Officers say Neace eventually turned on Leonard Road, ignored a stop sign and continued northbound.

An affidavit shows Neace ignored a total of six stop signs during the chase.

Police say Neace slowed down at one point, which allowed officers to get in front of him. While Neace attempted to turn his motorcycle around, one of the officers got out of a patrol car and grabbed him.

Neace then began trying to drive off while the officer held on to him. Eventually, both Neace and the officer fell off the bike.

Police say the fall caused the officer to dislocate his shoulder.

Another officer was able to arrest Neace, and help the other officer.

He is facing the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement

Criminal recklessness

Controlled substance - possession of paraphernalia

Controlled substance - possession of marijuana, hash oil, salvia

