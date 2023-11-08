Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School

No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles are at Memorial High School in Evansville.

That’s on Lincoln Evansville.

Dispatchers told us shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that there is a report of person with a gun.

Police say a 911 call reported an active shooter.

They say the caller gave a room number that doesn’t exist.

We spoke with a parent on scene who told us her child was okay, but she was very worried.

“My heart is pounding,” she told us.

Police say they are checking everything, but right now, there is no evidence of a shooter.

They say everyone is safe.

There are reports of similar situations in other places like Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry speaks with 14 News after win
Democrat Stephanie Terry voted Evansville’s next mayor
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Evansville Regional Airport
Update: New airline’s website showing flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport
14 News Decision 2023
Election Team Coverage
Gov. Beshear gives victory speech
Andy Beshear wins race for Ky. Governor

Latest News

Evansville election results wrap with historic results including Democratic sweep
Evansville election results wrap with historic results including Democratic sweep
Muhlenberg man arrested after crashing car into deputy car, officers say
Muhlenberg man arrested after crashing car into deputy car, officers say
Muhlenberg man arrested after crashing car into deputy car, officers say
Muhlenberg man arrested after crashing car into deputy car, officers say
Newburgh Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill announces new owners
Newburgh Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill announces new owners