No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles are at Memorial High School in Evansville.

That’s on Lincoln Evansville.

Dispatchers told us shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that there is a report of person with a gun.

Police say a 911 call reported an active shooter.

They say the caller gave a room number that doesn’t exist.

We spoke with a parent on scene who told us her child was okay, but she was very worried.

“My heart is pounding,” she told us.

Police say they are checking everything, but right now, there is no evidence of a shooter.

They say everyone is safe.

There are reports of similar situations in other places like Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati.

