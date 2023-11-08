Birthday Club
Newburgh Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill announces new owners

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh’s Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill has announced the new owners that are taking over shop.

Former owners announced that Adam and Mindy Wathen are keeping the business alive.

They say Adam Wathen will be working at Rivertown full time and his wife Mindy will work around her nurse schedule.

The former owners say they are excited for the industry experience, enthusiasm and knowledge the Wathens are bringing to Rivertown.

