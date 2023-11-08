Birthday Club
New Harmony woman sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug dealing charges(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Prosecutors Office officials say a New Harmony woman has been sentence after pleading guilty to selling meth.

According to a press release, 35-year-old Erica Higgins was sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine.

Officials say as party of Higgins please, she admitted to delivering meth to a confident informant on two occasions in Posey County in March of this year.

Higgins and 21 other drug offenders were charged as a result of “Operation Last Dance,” an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in June 2022.

The press release states Higgins was arrested when the drug raid was conducted by local law enforcement on May 25 and has remained held on bond in the Posey County Jail since her arrest.

Higgins will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

