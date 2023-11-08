Muhlenberg man arrested after crashing car into deputy car, officers say

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after officers say he ran from them, and crashed into their vehicle.

Deputies say that man is 52-year-old Ronald Dillard.

Dillard is in jail after he drove off from police when they tried to pull him over.

Deputies say this started after an investigation by them and the Pennyrile Task Force led them to Dillard.

They say he hit a deputy’s car before he was eventually stopped and arrested.

Dillard is now facing multiple charges, including trafficking drugs, fleeing from police, and wanton endangerment.

