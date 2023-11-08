Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 35 years in prison on drug and gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County officials say a Mount Vernon man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Robert McCarty was sentenced to 35 years in prison multiple charges that include dealing meth and unlawful firearm possession.

Officials say as a part of McCarty’s plea, he admitted to possessing a firearm and having 190 grams of meth in Posey County back in January of 2022 with intent to deliver the drugs.

McCarty admitted to being classified as a habitual offender under Indiana law with multiple prior felony convictions including battery, dealing meth, theft and auto theft.

According to a affidavit, police found the suspected meth and over $7,000 dollars in cash after they were granted a search warrant. They also found a .45 caliber rifle.

Officials say McCarty will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

