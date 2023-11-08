Birthday Club
MSD of Mt. Vernon raises teacher salary to $50,000

(Jessica Rajkumar)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan School District of Mount Vernon announced a significant increase in the starting salary for educators of their district.

According to a press release, new educators joining their district will commence at a starting salary of $50,000, adding $10,000 above the state requirement.

MSD of Mount Vernon officials say they firmly believe in compensating their educators at the level that truly reflects their expertise, dedication and the influence they have on the community’s youth.

With this raise, MSD of Mount Vernon says not only sets a benchmark for school in the region, but also sends a clear message about the premium they place in quality education.

Officials say the future of their children and the broader Mount Vernon community is brighter when they invest in the individuals who mold students’ minds, dreams and aspirations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

