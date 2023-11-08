Mobile dental clinic for kids gets $50K in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital say they are getting $50,000 from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners Office.

The money will be used for the Dental Clinic at PMCH.

Officials say it provides children and teens in the Greater Evansville area with access to vital preventative and diagnostic care and necessary treatments.

Since it began in 2000, the Dental Clinic has grown to serve approximately 1,600 children every year.

Officials say it reaches 47 different locations, including 34 schools within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

They say many of those patients are underserved children enrolled in Medicaid and/or Hoosier Healthwise.

“We are immensely grateful to the Vanderburgh County Commissioners Office for their generous donation,” says Dr. John Anoskey, DDS, Dental Clinic dentist. “The Clinic would not be able to provide this life-changing care without the support of generous community donors. Through their support, children without access to dental care will be afforded the chance to smile, laugh, and eat without the pain from dental decay.”

“We are proud to support the outstanding work of the Ascension St. Vincent Dental Clinic at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital,” says Cheryl Musgrave, Vanderburgh County Commissioner. “This donation reflects our commitment to the health and well-being of the children in our community, and we are confident that it will make a meaningful impact in their lives.”

