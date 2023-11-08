Birthday Club
Man wanted in child neglect death arrested in northern Ind.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Taylor Fischer in now in custody.

He’s the Evansville man who has been wanted for about a month after authorities say 11-month-old Carson Fischer died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system.

Fischer was booked into the Allen County jail last week, which is the Ft. Wayne area.

He’s being held there without bond for that Vanderburgh County warrant.

The baby’s mother Kaytlen Dossett was arrested last month. Both are facing several charges, including neglect causing death.

Taylor Fischer
Taylor Fischer(Allen County Jail)
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Kaytlen Sha Dossett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Carsen Taylor Fischer
Carsen Taylor Fischer(Pierre Funeral Home)

