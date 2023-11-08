Birthday Club
Man in stolen car facing several charges, Gibson Co. Deputies say

Justin Alvey
Justin Alvey(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, a Fort Branch man is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to a stolen vehicle report.

Gibson County Deputies say while heading to North West Street to talk to the person who called in the stolen SUV, they spotted it.

Minutes later, they pulled over the driver, who they say Justin Alvey.

He was then arrested.

Alvey was charged with theft, drug possession, DUI, and resisting arrest, just to name a few.

