Man hospitalized after pickup truck crash in Muhlenberg County

DEPOY, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after tri-axle truck accident in Depoy, Kentucky.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Greenville Fire Department crews were called to help with that accident on the 3700 block of US 62 W.

Officials say a pickup truck involved in the accident had heavy front end damage, which can be seen in the photos shared by the fire department.

A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Greenville FD.

