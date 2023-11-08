Birthday Club
Good news! Inspections over on Twin Bridges

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is almost back to normal on the Twin Bridges!

The bridges have been under inspection since September, which has caused times of slow going for drivers.

Officials say those inspections are over.

Lanes are now back to two heading south on the southbound bridge.

The northbound bridge still has three lanes, and the southbound lane is still marked with traffic pegs. However officials say they are clearing that now.

You can keep an eye on the bridges with our SkyVision HD camera.

The work was scheduled to be complete in about 10 more days, so it’s ahead of schedule.

