Evansville election results wrap with historic results including Democratic sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville has a new mayor-elect, along with a few new City Council members.

Mayor-elect, Stephanie Terry was joined by the rest of Evansville’s Democratic candidates in a full sweep Tuesday night.

Newcomer Mary Allen led the City Council candidates as the top vote-getter, followed by Courtney Johnson of Young and Established and Labor leader Paul Green.

Two Republican incumbents were voted out, Jonathan Weaver who was first elected in 2011, and Ron Beane.

In the ward races, Ben Trockman won re-election in the 1st Ward over Joshua Edwards.

Missy Mosby, who defeated Natalie Rascher four years to keep her 2nd Ward seat, cruised to victory over Maytes Rivera.

In the third ward, Zac Heronemus won re-election over Joe Kratochvil.

We also know the only Republican who won is 5th Ward Councilor Angela Koehler Lindsey. She ran unopposed.

Not only was history made with the sweep, but Terry will also become Evansville’s first woman mayor, as well as the first Black mayor.

Our team at the watch party asked her what her plans are when she takes office.

“I’m gonna build strong coalitions talk about business expansion and creation,” Terry said. “Being sure I build a strong team that works around me, it’s gonna be an A team if we want to continue to be progressive in how we move things forward.”

