Election Coverage: Race for Boonville Mayor

Election Coverage at 5: Race for Boonville Mayor
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People went to the polls in Warrick County to determine who will lead for the next four years in Boonville.

The election not only comes down to a choice between old and new, but it’s also a look at how happy the citizens of Boonville are with the leadership they’ve had for the past eight years.

Democratic incumbent Charlie Wyatt is running for a third term.

He says he wants to continue building on what he’s already achieved while in office.

This includes improving city streets and sidewalks, placing police officers in schools, revitalizing the downtown square, and more.

He’s facing off against republican challenger Brad Downing, who’s running for public office for the first time and won a competitive race for the republican nomination.

Downing is prioritizing fiscal responsibility, and says the city’s recent projects have put them in an irresponsible amount of debt.

Mayor Wyatt says the city is in a strong financial position, with an A+ S&P rating over the past three years.

Coverage of the Evansville Mayoral race, the race for Kentucky Governor, and others can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

