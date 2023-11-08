Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

CUTE: Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Masai giraffe calf

The Santa Barbara Zoo said Masai giraffe Adia gave birth to a female calf earlier this month. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) – A zoo in California just welcomed a new member to its giraffe family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Santa Barbara Zoo said Adia the Masai giraffe gave birth to a female calf in the afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The zoo said the calf was able to stand on its own after just 23 minutes. She then followed her mother around and attempted to nurse within two hours.

Adia has had two other calves and is “once again showing excellent maternal behavior,” according to Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health.

The zoo said the newborn weighed 152 pounds and measured about 6 feet, 1 inch tall after her first medical exam.

Barnes said this calf carries a special significance for the zoo. The calf is the last offspring of Michael, a beloved giraffe at the zoo who died earlier this year.

“As we witness this calf’s strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael’s legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues,” Barnes said.

Adia and her calf will be out of public viewing as they continue to bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry speaks with 14 News after win
Democrat Stephanie Terry voted Evansville’s next mayor
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
14 News Decision 2023
Election Team Coverage
Gov. Beshear gives victory speech
Andy Beshear wins race for Ky. Governor

Latest News

Man in stolen car facing several charges, Gibson Co. Deputies say
Man in stolen car facing several charges, Gibson Co. Deputies say
Mt. Vernon officer hurt after trying to stop suspect on motorcycle
Mt. Vernon officer hurt after trying to stop suspect on motorcycle
Good news! Inspections over on Twin Bridges
Good news! Inspections over on Twin Bridges
Young & Established founder among 3 new City Council At-Large members
Young & Established founder among 3 new City Council At-Large members
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma board recommends the governor spare the life of a death row inmate who argued self-defense