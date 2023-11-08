Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Buckeye State soon to be red-eye state with marijuana legalization

Ohio is now the 24th state to legalize recreational pot
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The legalization of recreational marijuana puff, puff passed in Ohio Tuesday - allowing anyone over the age of 21 to buy, possess and grow weed.

But not everyone has high expectations for the new law.

Ohio Representative Bob Latta is blunt with his criticisms.

“Marijuana is a gateway drug, and it’s being shown now that it is a gateway drug,” said Latta. “What are we gonna do? Promote more drug use in Ohio - when we should be saying, we don’t want people using drugs.”

Ohio is now the 24th state to spark up this green industry.

Ali Khaled, who owns a dispensary in Washington D.C. says his shop is contributing to the kush economy.

“We pay taxes for everything now,” said Khaled.

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, just one year after Colorado legalized weed, their state GDP shot up 4.4 percent.

They estimate legalization rolled in as much as 185 million dollars in tax revenue in 2016 alone.

There are other benefits too.

The Libretarian think-tank CATO institute found that after legalization, violent crime in Denver dropped almost 9 percent.

“Instead of going to street dealers, and getting it from street people, you know what I mean?” said Khaled. “People get robbed and people do this - you go to a safe place where people know and studied it, you know what I mean? It’s better”

The Ohio law goes into effect in 30 days. Weed will now be regulated similar to alcohol.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry speaks with 14 News after win
Democrat Stephanie Terry voted Evansville’s next mayor
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
14 News Decision 2023
Election Team Coverage
Gov. Beshear gives victory speech
Andy Beshear wins race for Ky. Governor

Latest News

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung...
Doctors say breast implants were key in saving man's life
FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 35 years in prison on drug and gun charges
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 35 years in prison on drug and gun charges