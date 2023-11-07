‘You realize that time is short:’ What happens after election night?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, a new mayor will be elected to take the reigns of the City of Evansville, ending Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s 12-year run.

As Winnecke winds down in preparation of a new mayor, it’s a time of excitement and change, but also something we haven’t experienced in over a decade here in Evansville.

Election Day is the pinnacle of all your hard work campaigning as a candidate, but once the votes are in and the excitement of election night subsides: what’s next?

Who better to answer that question than a man who’s been through the process himself, former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

“You’re on pins and needles. You feel like you’ve done everything you can. You feel good about the race, but you just don’t know,” says Weinzapfel, recalling his own election night.

Once that final tally comes through, it’s time to switch things up.

“You realize that time is short,” says Weinzapfel, “you only have about seven weeks before you’re actually sworn in on January 1 as the new mayor. That isn’t much time to put together a functioning government.”

Weinzapfel says a “functioning government” is composed of a lot of moving pieces, including different roles being opened and then filled, all looking to reflect the vision of whoever emerges victorious on election night.

“You need a team of folks that you can rely on because you’re going to be hiring a whole cabinet of folks who can run everything from police and fire to doing your legal work, running a parks department, everything that people expect out of their city government,” explains Weinzapfel.

First, the winner will meet with current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and start the transition process.

While Weinzapfel says he fully anticipates Winnecke being as helpful as possible, January 1 still comes up quick.

“When I was elected Mayor I had served in the legislature, I was a practicing attorney. There are certain things you can do in politics and government to kind of prepare yourself but there is no real training ground to be mayor,” says Weinzapfel.

With no real playbook in hand, Weinzapfel says the new mayor will just have to hit the ground running, charting their own course while making decisions where they can.

More than anything, he says they’ll just be beginning their process of being the voice for the people.

“It’s not like the city could potentially be turned on it’s head in 24 hours,” says Weinzapfel, “whoever is elected Mayor, I would hope the people of Evansville give him or her every opportunity to prove him or herself.”

Weinzapfel says to expect great things of whoever is elected, but they will need a moment to transition into the position and really demonstrate what they can do.

Whether it’s securing the next big project or solving small problems one at a time, Weinzapfel says the new mayor will get a taste of it all.

“Frankly, that’s one of the beautiful things about the job is that no two days are the same,” says Weinzapfel.

Of course, once those results are in on Tuesday night, we’ll be there to bring you the winning candidate’s first reactions, and we’ll be following along with the new mayor-elect as they work toward taking office on January 1.

The election polls close Tuesday at 6 p.m.

