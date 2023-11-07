Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods building treehouse to connect kids with nature

Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape
Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods says it plans on breathing new life into the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape with a brand-new treehouse.

This comes on the heels of years of planning and fundraising, which has allowed Wesselman Woods to turn this idea a reality.

Executive Director Zach Garcia tells us this addition will allow the organization to continue connecting families with the nature that surrounds them.

“The Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape welcomes thousands of children, families, and adults each year,” he says. “After introducing the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary in 2022, we wanted to continue the momentum and develop more opportunities to explore, play, and connect with nature.”

According to a spokesperson, the layout includes ramps throughout, allowing everyone to get to the highest points and safely take in the surrounding ecosystem from a bird’s eye view.

The treehouse will be built at the front of the Nature Playscape, surrounding the Eastern White Pines at the entrance.

Organizers say a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Nature Playscape on Wednesday, November 8, with construction following afterwards.

