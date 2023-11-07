Birthday Club
Watch Live: Election Team Coverage

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANA AND KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 14 News have live team election coverage throughout the night.

Coverage in newscasts are in the player above, and starting at 6:30 p.m., Jordan Yaney will have continuous coverage, which you can also see there, or by clicking here.

Caroline Klapp is live in Louisville where both candidates for Kentucky Governor are waiting for results.

Brady Williams is at the Evansville Country Club, where republican candidates, including Mayoral Candidate Natalie Rascher, will be.

Mitch Carter is at City View at Sterling Square, where the democrats will be. That includes Mayoral Candidate Stephanie Terry

Steve Mehling is covering Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

Click here for results.

Coverage of the Evansville Mayoral race, the race for Kentucky Governor, and others can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

