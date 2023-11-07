Birthday Club
Warmer Wednesday, showers and cooler temps to finish week

Record high of 82 challenged
11/7 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and south winds helped temps edge up into the upper 70s again on Tuesday. Clear and mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Sunny, windy and warmer on Wednesday with a near-record high of 80 degrees. By Thursday, a cold front will kick up clouds and a few showers. Afternoon temps will fall into the lower 60s. Early rain possible Friday, then clearing and cooler with a high of around 60s. Sunny and brisk over the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the middle 30s.

11/7 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/7 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
