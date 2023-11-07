Birthday Club
Voting for Commonwealth Attorney, City Commissioner kicks off in Henderson County

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The race for the Commonwealth’s Attorney and City Commissioner has officially begun in Henderson.

The race for the Commonwealth’s Attorney is between incumbent Democrat Herbert McKee Junior, and Republican James “Bobby” Norris.

As we reported, McKee was appointed after former Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Markwell retired.

Meanwhile, the race for City Commissioner is between Nicholas Whitt and Dwight Williams.

