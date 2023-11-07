Birthday Club
Vinyl lovers rejoice: ROMP & Roll Record Show coming to Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Vinyl record fans attending the 21st year of ROMP now have a new reason to celebrate.

According to officials, the inaugural ROMP & Roll Record Show will take place during the festival weekend, June 28 - June 30.

A release shows that will be happening just a short trolley ride away at the Owensboro Convention Center.

ROMP & Roll Record Show will feature 100 tables filled with thousands of music items throughout this three-day event.

Tickets for ROMP & Roll Record Show go on sale in December at Owensborotickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center website.

Officials say VIP early entry tickets will be $25 with access to all three days and eight extra shopping hours, beginning with a first look from Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 28. Additional early entry hours are 8 a.m. Saturday, June 29, and 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30.

General admission tickets are $10 for a two-day pass or $5 for single-day tickets. General admission hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Officials also say attendees have a chance to win in door prize drawings and special giveaways that will be held all three days.

