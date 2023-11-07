Birthday Club
U.S. 45 back open south of Norris City

WFIE White Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A road closed since the spring is officially back open in White County.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the good news Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed U.S. 45 south of Norris City back in March.

Crews have been replacing bridges over Bear Creek and Bear Creek Overflow.

U.S. 45 was closed between Gossett Road and Broughton Road.

The work was scheduled to be complete by November 15, so the opening is actually ahead of schedule.

