OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Parks & Recreation officials say they are excited to announce new playgrounds will be coming to Moneta Sleet Jr. Park and Ben Hawes Park this month.

A release shows crews will close the current playground at Moneta Sleet Jr. Park starting Thursday, November 9.

The playground at Ben Hawes Park will close Monday, November 13.

The new playgrounds will open the week of November 27, depending on the weather.

You can see previews of the playgrounds in the images below.

Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed (City of Owensboro)

Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed (City of Owensboro)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.