Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed

Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed(source: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Parks & Recreation officials say they are excited to announce new playgrounds will be coming to Moneta Sleet Jr. Park and Ben Hawes Park this month.

A release shows crews will close the current playground at Moneta Sleet Jr. Park starting Thursday, November 9.

The playground at Ben Hawes Park will close Monday, November 13.

The new playgrounds will open the week of November 27, depending on the weather.

You can see previews of the playgrounds in the images below.

Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed(City of Owensboro)
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed(City of Owensboro)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in northern Vanderburgh Co.
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in Vanderburgh Co.
27-year-old Melecia Williams.
4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation

Latest News

WFIE White Co.
U.S. 45 back open south of Norris City
Morgan Rowans
‘Incoherent’ driver wrecks in Evansville while on drugs, police say
Vinyl lovers rejoice: ROMP & Roll Record Show coming to Owensboro
Vinyl lovers rejoice: ROMP & Roll Record Show coming to Owensboro
Henderson Police looking for shooter who left another woman hospitalized