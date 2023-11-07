Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

11/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, another dog has been shot and killed in Vanderburgh County.

At this time, it has not been confirmed if it’s linked to the other dog killed over the weekend.

A 14 News update, another arrest has been made in connection to a double murder on Evansville’s west side.

Developing in Louisville, more than a 140 school bus drivers called out sick on Monday as an organized protest, but officials say this wasn’t a union initiative.

It’s Election Day across the the Tri-State. We’ll break down everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

