Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 12

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 12
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Jason Rucker, RB, North: 14 carries for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dylen Kendrick, RB, Memorial: 27 carries for 106 yards. 1 catch for 70 yards. 2 total touchdowns.

Evan Hampton, RB, Owensboro: 5 carries for 134 yards & 3 touchdowns!

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: 16 of 21 passing for 255 yards & 6 touchdowns. 2 carries for 25 yards.

