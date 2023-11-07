Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Jason Rucker, RB, North : 14 carries for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dylen Kendrick, RB, Memorial : 27 carries for 106 yards. 1 catch for 70 yards. 2 total touchdowns.

Evan Hampton, RB, Owensboro : 5 carries for 134 yards & 3 touchdowns!

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic : 16 of 21 passing for 255 yards & 6 touchdowns. 2 carries for 25 yards.

