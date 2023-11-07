Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 12
Nov. 6, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
Jason Rucker, RB, North: 14 carries for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Dylen Kendrick, RB, Memorial: 27 carries for 106 yards. 1 catch for 70 yards. 2 total touchdowns.
Evan Hampton, RB, Owensboro: 5 carries for 134 yards & 3 touchdowns!
Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: 16 of 21 passing for 255 yards & 6 touchdowns. 2 carries for 25 yards.
