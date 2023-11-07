Birthday Club
Team coverage: Evansville Mayoral race

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The biggest contested race in Evansville... Who will be the next mayor?

The candidates are Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

We asked each to share their top priorities if they were to be elected.

Stephanie Terry says she first wants to focus on safety, community and the economy.

Michael Daugherty told us the first things he would address are public safety and the city’s checkbook.

Meanwhile, Natalie Rascher agrees with her fellow candidates that safety is the number one priority.

We have live team coverage of the race. Here it is from 5 p.m.:

Team coverage at 5: Evansville Mayoral race

Click here for results.

Coverage of the races, including Kentucky Governor can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

