Sgt. Heather Glenn honored with Medal of Honor

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Tell City, officials honored the late Sgt. Heath Glenn with a prestigious award.

On Monday at City Hall, police leadership awarded the Medal of Honor to Sgt. Glenn’s family.

Friends and family gathered, along with law enforcement, to honor Sgt Glenn’s memory.

Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin says that Glenn’s family is part of their family.

“We want to celebrate Heather’s life but also pay respects, and the sacrifices that she made for us all,” said Chief Derrick Lawalin. “This family is like a part of our family we’re just you know just in this together and had each other’s backs to this whole thing.”

The family actually decided to give the Medal of Honor back to the chief to display the medal to the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

