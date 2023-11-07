Retired Evansville doctor celebrates 101st birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, retired Evansville Doctor John Bender celebrated his 101st birthday.

Bender celebrated the day with cake and ice-cream while surrounded by family and friends at River Pointe Health Campus.

He is an an Army veteran who served during both World Wars II and the Korean Conflict where he was a medical officer.

Bender said the key to living a long life is taking care of you health and that message remains today.

“It’s not a free ride,” said Bender. “You have to, it’s like your car, if you don’t keep everything working pretty soon you can’t use it.”

Dr. Bender says he encourages everyone to get their annual check ups.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.