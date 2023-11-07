Races to watch: Voting across Tri-State officially begins

Birthday Club
Voting across Tri-State officially begins

Voting across Tri-State officially begins
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, Evansville residents will decide who will be the next mayor.

That Mayor’s race is between Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

One of them will be taking over for Lloyd Winnecke on January 1, 2024 to lead the city of Evansville.

Evansville isn’t the only city with a big race happening.

The race for the next Kentucky governor is also on, where incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is facing Republican Daniel Cameron in the statewide election.

The biggest differences we’ve seen between these candidates is there standing on abortion rights as well as educational rights.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is getting in on all of the action at Washington Square Mall where voting has just opened up.

Haley was able to speak with Clerk of the City Court, Carla Hayden who said as of this past Saturday, 6,836 votes have been casted during early voting for Evansville’s mayoral race.

Hayden says she expects to see much of the voting numbers at the polls Tuesday.

Those polls have officially opened and will close at 6 p.m.

