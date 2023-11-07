Birthday Club
Polls in Huntingburg officially open

Polls in Huntingburg officially open
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The polls are now open for one part of the Tri-State.

In Dubois County, Huntingburg’s polls have just opened up.

If you live there, you are voting for a new mayor.

The race is between Republican James Hopf and Independent Neil Elkins.

As we’ve previously reported, Hopf beat incumbent mayor Steven Schwinghamer in the May primary.

Reminder, polls close at 6:00 p.m. local time.

