Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Deputies say two men are behind bars after they stole more than $80,000 worth of equipment from the Sebree Mines Property.

According to officials, those two suspects are Scott Baker and Jason Oakley.

Deputies say a transformer on the mine property was pulled down from it’s original location, had the oil drained from it, and the copper from inside was stolen.

Deputies say evidence at the mine lead them to a house on Watkins Sebree Road.

Eventually, deputies say they were able to find evidence of the theft.

Both Baker and Oakley are each facing a receiving stolen property charge.

Scott Baker (Webster County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Oakley (Webster County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.