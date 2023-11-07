Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property

Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Deputies say two men are behind bars after they stole more than $80,000 worth of equipment from the Sebree Mines Property.

According to officials, those two suspects are Scott Baker and Jason Oakley.

Deputies say a transformer on the mine property was pulled down from it’s original location, had the oil drained from it, and the copper from inside was stolen.

Deputies say evidence at the mine lead them to a house on Watkins Sebree Road.

Eventually, deputies say they were able to find evidence of the theft.

Both Baker and Oakley are each facing a receiving stolen property charge.

Scott Baker
Scott Baker(Webster County Sheriff's Office)
Jason Oakley
Jason Oakley(Webster County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in northern Vanderburgh Co.
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in Vanderburgh Co.
27-year-old Melecia Williams.
4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation

Latest News

Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property
Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property
Voting for Commonwealth Attorney, City Commissioner kicks off in Henderson County
Voting for Commonwealth Attorney, City Commissioner kicks off in Henderson County
Owensboro voters to elect new City Commissioner
Owensboro voters to elect new City Commissioner
List of Ky. schools not in session Tuesday for Election Day
List of Ky. schools not in session Tuesday for Election Day