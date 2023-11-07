Birthday Club
Plans submitted for new west side apartments

building construction(WILX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new apartment building is in the works in Evansville.

Plans have been submitted for phase 1 of Middle Mt. Vernon Road Apartments.

They show it will be built just east of Posey County Line Road.

This building will be two stories and just over 4,800 square feet.

We don’t know yet how many more phases to the project there will be.

We’ll let you know when we find out more.

