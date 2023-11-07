New airline coming to Evansville Regional Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport is preparing to make a major announcement Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., the airport will announce which new airline will be making flights in-and-out of Evansville.

That’s according to an EVV spokesperson, who tells us that city and county officials, community members and the IEDC will be at the event.

14 News will be at the announcement and will keep you updated on-air and online with the newest information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.