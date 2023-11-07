Birthday Club
Mild Temps, Less Breezy

14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, high temps soared to a record high of 78-degrees that was matched in 1916.

Mostly cloudy and less breezy as high temps climb into the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of sprinkles...mainly during the morning. The record high is 80-degrees, set in 1980.  Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and windy as high temperatures ascend in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.   The record high is 82-degrees, set in 2020.  Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows sink into the mid- 50s.

