Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Bradley Parkest
Bradley Parkest(Hopkins County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was booked into jail, accused of a child sex crime.

24-year-old Bradley Parkest is charged with sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Madisonville Police say he was arrested on a warrant from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ve reached out for more information.

Police: 2 men arrested for stealing $80k worth of equipment from Sebree Mines Property
Voting for Commonwealth Attorney, City Commissioner kicks off in Henderson County
Owensboro voters to elect new City Commissioner
