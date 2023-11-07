Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was booked into jail, accused of a child sex crime.
24-year-old Bradley Parkest is charged with sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.
He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Madisonville Police say he was arrested on a warrant from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
We’ve reached out for more information.
