Madisonville Community College is getting big help from Lowe’s, here’s how

MCC Main Campus
MCC Main Campus
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Lowe’s Foundation is giving a helping hand to Madisonville Community College.

According to a press release, the foundation is awarding $450,000 to the college for a skilled trades training program.

We’re told Madisonville Community College will build a credential lattice between its electrical technology and HVAC programs that will allow students in a rural, five-county area to complete the combined programs in five or six semesters, rather than eight.

Representatives from both the foundation and the school will meet to talk about the grant, which is one of nearly $8 million in Gable Grants from the Lowe’s Foundation.

Those grants are being given out to just a handful of schools across the country to help prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

