Local wedding photographer under investigation after several brides complain

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some western Kentucky brides are claiming they are still waiting for money back after their wedding photographer cut contact with them.

The wedding photographer at the center of the controversy is HaleyMae Photography.

The business’s Facebook page has dozens of negative reviews with several people complaining the owner owes them money.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says his department is investigating reports its received about this photographer.

Another wedding photographer in Owensboro tells us she got a text at 7:30 a.m. the day of her friends wedding asking her to fill in after HaleyMae Photography canceled the day of.

14 News reached out to he business’ Facebook page, which is what customers tell us is the main means of communication used. We are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.