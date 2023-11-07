Birthday Club
List of Ky. schools not in session Tuesday for Election Day
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A reminder, many of our Kentucky schools will not be in session today because of the election.

Those schools include the following:

  • Owensboro
  • Owensboro Catholic
  • Daviess County
  • Henderson County
  • Hopkins Webster
  • McLean County
  • Union County
  • Hancock County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Ohio County

Those students have no school because of Tuesday’s election.

