List of Ky. schools not in session Tuesday for Election Day
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A reminder, many of our Kentucky schools will not be in session today because of the election.
Those schools include the following:
- Owensboro
- Owensboro Catholic
- Daviess County
- Henderson County
- Hopkins Webster
- McLean County
- Union County
- Hancock County
- Muhlenberg County
- Ohio County
Those students have no school because of Tuesday’s election.
