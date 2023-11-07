List of Ky. schools not in session Tuesday for Election Day

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A reminder, many of our Kentucky schools will not be in session today because of the election.

Those schools include the following:

Owensboro

Owensboro Catholic

Daviess County

Henderson County

Hopkins Webster

McLean County

Union County

Hancock County

Muhlenberg County

Ohio County

Those students have no school because of Tuesday’s election.

