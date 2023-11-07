Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit set to return to Victory Theatre

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit set to return to Victory Theatre
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit set to return to Victory Theatre(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to return to the Victory Theatre this coming spring.

According to a release, that’s set to happen March 10.

Officials say tickets go on sale Friday, Nov 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit last performed at the Victory Theatre on January, 27 2023 to a soldout crowd.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in northern Vanderburgh Co.
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in Vanderburgh Co.
27-year-old Melecia Williams.
4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation

Latest News

building construction
Plans submitted for new west side apartments
WFIE White Co.
U.S. 45 back open south of Norris City
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed
Two Owensboro parks to have new playgrounds installed
Morgan Rowans
‘Incoherent’ driver wrecks in Evansville while on drugs, police say