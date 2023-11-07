Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit set to return to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to return to the Victory Theatre this coming spring.

According to a release, that’s set to happen March 10.

Officials say tickets go on sale Friday, Nov 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit last performed at the Victory Theatre on January, 27 2023 to a soldout crowd.

