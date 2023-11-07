‘Incoherent’ driver wrecks in Evansville while on drugs, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is accused of crashing her car while under the influence of drugs.

Police say they were called to an accident Monday evening at N. Green River Road and Hirsch Road.

They say 35-year-old Morgan Rowans was still in the driver’s seat.

Police say she had hit several traffic cones and jumped the curb.

They say she was incoherent and had a hard time answering questions.

Police say she didn’t know where she was or how she got there.

She was treated by medical staff while police say they found a loaded syringe in the center console of her car.

When asked what was in the syringe, they say she told them it could be Ketamine or B12.

Rowans was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

She’s charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a syringe.

At the time of the report, police were still testing the substance.

