Hiccup delays opening of Evansville polling location

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were a few last minute changes that had to be made at other voting locations Tuesday morning in Evansville.

At the Calvary Temple voting location, someone hit a post that ended up blocking the front doors of the building.

The voting entrance was moved to the back of the building so voters could still get in.

A second location, Bethel Church on North Green River opened late this morning due to poll workers being unable to get inside the building.

Clerk Carla Hayden says these types of issues are normal on a chaotic day like this.

”There’s always something that comes up. All your planning and eveyrthing, and something will always come up. Like I said, unexpected things like somebody hitting a pole, like you can’t plan for someone hitting a pole, but you regroup and do the best you can with the situation.”

Polls close at 6.

Click here for results.

Coverage of the Evansville Mayoral race and others, like race for Kentucky Governor, can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

