Henderson Police looking for shooter who left another woman hospitalized

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a shooting.

They say it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rankin Avenue.

Police say a woman was shot several times by another woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where police say she’s stable.

They are still looking for the shooter.

Police say there is a warrant for her arrest, and they expect to release her name soon.

