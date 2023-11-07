Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Even more teenage boys in Owensboro caught with guns, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, Owensboro Police officers were called to Orchard Street and W. 7th Street for a man with a weapon.

When they arrived, officers say they soon found out it wasn’t a man - it was a boy.

Investigators revealed a teenager had a handgun and pointed it at another juvenile. Police determined three teenage boys were together and had guns.

We’re told officers seized two handguns, one with an extended 30-round magazine. All three teens were charged and taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The two 16-year-old boys have both had previous charges, police say. An official report shows this is the first time the other juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in northern Vanderburgh Co.
VCSO: Dog shot and killed in Vanderburgh Co.
27-year-old Melecia Williams.
4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation

Latest News

Evansville Mayoral race
Team coverage: Evansville Mayoral race
14 News Decision 2023
Watch Live: Election Team Coverage
Beshear and Cameron waiting for results
Beshear and Cameron waiting for results
Hiccup delays opening of Evansville polling location
Hiccup delays opening of Evansville polling location