Even more teenage boys in Owensboro caught with guns, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, Owensboro Police officers were called to Orchard Street and W. 7th Street for a man with a weapon.

When they arrived, officers say they soon found out it wasn’t a man - it was a boy.

Investigators revealed a teenager had a handgun and pointed it at another juvenile. Police determined three teenage boys were together and had guns.

We’re told officers seized two handguns, one with an extended 30-round magazine. All three teens were charged and taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The two 16-year-old boys have both had previous charges, police say. An official report shows this is the first time the other juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged.

