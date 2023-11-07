Evansville mayoral candidates list top goals ahead of Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville mayor candidates Stephanie Terry, Natalie Rascher and Michael Daugherty are using Monday night to prepare for Election Day.

All three candidates for mayor spoke with our crew Monday and explained what their biggest goals were if elected mayor.

Stephanie Terry says, it’s about safety, the community and the economy.

“Most of the things that I hear is how can we have a more safer community,” said Terry. “So one of the top priorities would be public safety, I think another one would be neighborhood revitalization. How do we create these neighborhood corridors like we’re standing in right now in Haynie’s Corner all over the community. And then another one as well I think would be economic development.”

Michael Daugherty says the first things he would address are safety, and the city’s checkbook.

“Top three goals: number one is public safety,” said Daugherty. “All of our first responders need to be supported. Number two is fiscal responsibility. Making sure that we have that outside audit to make sure that our finances are in order. And number three is going to be focus the money that we’re saving form the financial errors where we’re improperly spending on our roads and our parks.”>

Natalie Rascher says safety is number one, and she wants to support the economy with the right people.

“One thing that I’ve been zoning in on since day one has been public safety. I want to make sure that Evansville is a safe community where people can raise their families,” said Rascher. “I also want to make sure that we have opportunity for economic growth and development. With that being said, we have to make sure that we’re holding on to the talent that we have and also welcoming new talent to our area.”

Three goals each, but only one will be able to follow through.

You will have to decide which one that will be.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

For help finding a vote center, click here.

