EPD: Dog shot and killed in Vanderburgh Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dog was shot and killed in Evansville Tuesday evening, four days after another dog was shot and killed in the area.

Vanderburgh County dispatch says police responded to a report of an animal complaint on St. Joseph Avenue.

Paul Bohlen, the owner of Fancy the dog, says he came home around 4 p.m. and found Fancy dead outside.

Bohlen says Fancy had two different gunshot wounds, one was a large caliber and one looked like at .22.

This is the second dog to be shot and killed in the Evansville area in the past four days.

Evansville Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Law enforcement did not confirm if this incident is related to the other dog shooting that took place Thursday.

Bohlen asks if you have any information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

We will update you as this story continues to develop.

