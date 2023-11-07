Crews continue tear down old Princeton Community Middle School

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Work on tearing down the old Princeton Community Middle School is officially underway.

Officials say the land will go to meet the city and county’s affordable housing shortage.

Several former students say they’re sad to see their old school torn down.

“Most of best memories were in these buildings,” said former student, Kyler Hensley.

Hensley says several generations of his family went to school at the old campus.

“Right over there I got in my first fight on the lawn, and i think i lost. Probably, most likely,” said Hensley.

Hensley says he’s sad to see it torn down.

The building’s been sitting there empty for I don’t know how many years,” Hensley said.

While many around town have memories from the old school yard, the land will serve a new purpose.

“Right now, housing is a huge need in our county and all over, said Gibson County Economic Development Corporation CEO and president, Tami Hack.

Hack says the site will house 44 new townhomes.

“Its going to add a great deal to that neighborhood,” said Hack.

The new units in the development will be reserved for families who make less than the area’s median income

“This development allows us to serve another group of residents in Princeton and Gibson County,” said Hack.

Although Hensley is sad to see the building go, he says he hopes it’ll do someone some good in the future.

“If it’s going to improve the community in some shape or form so be it,” said Hensley.

The CEO and President of Advantix, the company in charge of development for the site tells be they’re expecting these new units to be ready for move in by late 2024.

