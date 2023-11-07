Birthday Club
Community mourns the loss of local football legend, Sam Ball

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, many are coming together to honor the life of football legend Sam Ball.

Visitation runs until 7 tonight at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Henderson. The funeral will be tomorrow at 2 p.m.

As we reported, Ball past away last week at the age of 79.

He played at Henderson County High School, the University of Kentucky and was drafted into the NFL in 1966.

He played for five years with the Baltimore Colts and earned a Super Bowl ring with a Colts when they won Super Bowl V.

According to his obituary, his legacy will always be his faith, family and football.

