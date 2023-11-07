Bruce Kuegel looks back on his quarter of a century serving Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel is saying goodbye to his decades in public service in 2024.

As we’ve reported, the move comes after a combined quarter of a century serving the Daviess County community.

Kuegel’s been the Commonwealth’s Attorney for 16 years, dating back to the 2000′s. He says throughout his time at the helm, he’s seen a lot of trends in the criminal justice system and has prosecuted countless cases.

“The type of cases we’ve found ourselves in the middle of, I don’t think there’s ever going to be a good time to say I’m going to retire,” Kuegel said.

Kuegel has spent 10 years in law enforcement, 16 years prosecuting cases, he says there’s never a good time in his field to hang up the suit and tie.

According to Kuegel, he says there’s never a good time to retire in his field, but he’s confident for his successor to continue what he’s started.

Kuegel says over the years crime and subsequent case numbers are rising.

In the past 10 years alone Kuegel’s office’s caseload has nearly doubled with 940 cases currently open.

His office has been aware of his retirement for a while, and he’s been constantly working on transferring his cases to his colleagues.

“My knowledge, my notes, my information that I have on the case, I’ve already transferred that to them,” said Kuegel. “I’ll continue to be available, to assist in any way that I can.”

Looking back on his time in office, Kuegel says one of the biggest obstacles he faced was the pandemic.

“It was unforeseen, we were dealing with things that we could’ve never fathomed, that we would ever be faced with,” said Kuegel.

He says convening a grand jury was near impossible, but the pandemic did produce some positive change.

“As far as the use of technology, we’re now comfortable with that, we’re using those,” said Kuegel.

For case trends, Kuegel says violent crimes, drugs and juvenile crime numbers are continuing to rise.

Kuegel says juvenile crime numbers are likely due to the access they have to guns thanks to car break-ins.

“Gun owners let’s be responsible,” Kuegel said. “Take your guns in the house, lock them up in the house.”

As for drugs, he says he’s unsure that problem will ever subside.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever overcome it or not, you know,” said Kuegel. “It’s here, it’s been here a long time, it’s probably here to stay.”

If you had to ask him what the toughest cases are to try, he says it’s the cases that involve children.

“As far as asking what an eye-opener is, it’s the sex cases, where you have kids as victims, yeah,” said Kuegel. “Those are tough.”

As for Kuegel’s successor, they’ll have some big cases on the docket. With Arnett Baines and Cylar Shemwell set to go to trial in 2024, two death penalty cases will be a first-year mark for the next to fill his shoes.

His advice for the next in line?

“If you make a mistake, if you fall short, don’t be afraid to acknowledge that,” said Kuegel. “Mistakes will be made, things will happen. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the community, the community I was born and raised in. So, that’s all.”

Kuegel says the Governor will most likely appoint a successor to fill out the rest of his term.

In next year’s election, a permanent successor will be determined.

Kuegel says he has no concrete plan for retirement, but he will be most likely hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

