Beshear and Cameron waiting for results

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In the race for Kentucky Governor,

Republican Daniel Cameron is taking on Democrat Incumbent Andy Beshear.

Cameron voted Tuesday morning with his wife in Louisville.

Governor Beshear and his wife took advantage of early voting Thursday in Frankfort.

14 News’ Caroline Klapp is in Louisville where both candidates are waiting for results.

She has live coverage all evening.

Here was coverage at 5 p.m.

Here was coverage at 4:30 p.m.

Click here for results.

Coverage of the Evansville Mayoral race and others can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

